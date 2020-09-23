Millinocket residents hold motorcade in support of deputy police chief

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - People continue to show support for Millinocket’s Deputy Police Chief Janet Theriault.

Motorcades, like the one on Tuesday evening, have been happening a couple of times a week since Labor Day.

Supporters of Deputy Chief Janet Theriault want justice for her.

This comes as we got new information on Tuesday that Millinocket’s Town Manager dismissed complaints against Police Chief Craig Worster.

We were told he decided not to discipline him.

Deputy Chief Theriault filed a long complaint against the chief claiming workplace and sexual harassment.

Her supporters are worried about the town’s future.

They want action and answers from town leaders.

“We want to see the town manager removed, first and foremost. I believe it starts there. Then, the chief of police removed as well. The attorney is part and parcel of the problem. It’s a three-person problem that needs to be resolved quickly,” Participant Sherri Downs, said.

Supporters are also concerned nine people have left the police department since last year.

We have reached out to the chief and town manager for comment.

We did not receive a response.

