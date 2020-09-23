Advertisement

Microchipping at Autumn Gold Days

SPCA of Hancock County offering low cost microchipping for dogs and cats
(WNDU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Autumn Gold Days continues in Ellsworth.

On Saturday, folks can get their pets micro chipped.

A tent will be set up at Ellsworth Harbor Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There, the SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton will provide micro chipping to both dogs and cats for a discounted price of $30.

It’s part of their No Lost Pets Campaign. Your animal will be registered for life.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

“This will be the first time that the SPCA has a Harbor Park booth during Autumn Gold,” says Cole Mastroserio, SPCA Communications Assistant. “We’re so very pleased to be a part of this annual celebration and hope to make some new friends, plus raise awareness of the importance of microchipping your pets."

Social distancing will be practiced and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

