Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

MERCER, Maine (WABI) - A Mercer woman is offering kindness straight out of the oven.

Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.

She has given away hundreds of cookies, brownies, whoopie pies, and other baked goods.

She began doing this in March soon after the pandemic started and believes it has helped bring her community together.

“My mom was a caretaker in her own way, and she taught us that food brought people together and gave comfort. So, it’s just kind of evolved into giving back. You know my mom always gave back. She was always that person who brought you a meal if you weren’t feeling good," said Kennedy.

Local farms have also started dropping off extra produce at the table.

The next time you can swing by will be the first weekend of October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.