Advertisement

Massachusetts visitors now exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirement

Massachusetts visitors now exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements.
Massachusetts visitors now exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - The Mills administration announced Wednesday that travelers from Massachusetts are exempt from the quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirement.

This decision comes after a recent review of public health information that shows Massachusetts now resembles positivity rates similar to other exempt states.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson says Massachusetts visitors play a key role in Maine’s tourism economy.

She says they are hopeful for strong fall tourism and winter ski season.

The Mills Administration continues to strongly recommend that visitors from exempt states still obtain a test before entering the state.

As of Tuesday, anyone in Maine can now get a COVID-19 test without an order from a health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator King discusses ACA, coronavirus in Maine on CNN

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on CNN Tuesday night.

News

Virtual conference offers small biz owners free advice

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Over the last 3 years, Blitz, has worked to get small business owners together.

News

Officials prepare for visit of President Trump’s son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
This visit marks the second time in recent history that a son of the President has made his way to Maine.

News

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.

Latest News

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raises $49,000 in Northern Maine Golf Tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raised $49,000 last week to help local kids.

News

Donations needed for “My New Shoes” program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six Catholic churches in the area are asking for help to collect sneakers for kids in need.

Coronavirus

Madison nursing home NOT in compliance with federal regulations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
An employee at Maplecrest Rehabilitation in Madison where the CDC has reported a coronavirus outbreak worked an overnight shift while having COVID-19 symptoms.

Back To School

State announces additional $164M in funding for Maine schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Schools may use these additional CRF funds to pay for substitute teachers or learning facilitators as well as other needs.

News

Microchipping at Autumn Gold Days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
SPCA offering discounted microchipping this Saturday at Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth

News

Rumford mill outbreak prompts four schools to shift to remote learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
The decision was made during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday night.