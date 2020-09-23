Massachusetts visitors now exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirement

MAINE (WABI) - The Mills administration announced Wednesday that travelers from Massachusetts are exempt from the quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirement.

This decision comes after a recent review of public health information that shows Massachusetts now resembles positivity rates similar to other exempt states.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson says Massachusetts visitors play a key role in Maine’s tourism economy.

She says they are hopeful for strong fall tourism and winter ski season.

The Mills Administration continues to strongly recommend that visitors from exempt states still obtain a test before entering the state.

As of Tuesday, anyone in Maine can now get a COVID-19 test without an order from a health care provider.

