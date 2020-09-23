Advertisement

Man arrested for 1984 murder of woman in Waldo County

Dorothea Burke, photo courtesy Maine State Police
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

A man has been indicted for the murder of a Stockton Springs woman found beaten to death more than 35 years ago.

57 year old Kirt Damon, Sr. of Stockton Springs is accused of killing 63-year-old Dorothea Burke.

Kirt Damon, Sr.
Kirt Damon, Sr.(WABI)

She was last seen on June 23, 1984 at a bar in Bucksport.

State Police say she was reported missing the next day after she failed to return home.

Her body was found five days later by construction workers on Meadow Road in Stockton Springs.

Damon will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

MAINE STATE POLICE UNSOLVED HOMICIDE DOROTHEA BURKE STOCKTON SPRINGS – Sixty-three-year-old Dorothea Burke was last...

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Thursday, June 28, 2018

