MaineHousing has another $10 million in new funds for renters
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Relief for rent is being extended.
Now they’re accepting applications for the COVID-19 rent relief program through the end of the month.
The money comes from the CARES Act.
Since April, Governor Mills and Maine Housing have dedicated more than $22 million for the program.
They say it’s supporting an estimated 14,000 renter households in the state.
Last month assistance went from $500 to up to $1,000 in payments made directly to landlords.
Program requirements and application materials can be found at mainehousing.org/covidrent.
