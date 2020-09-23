Advertisement

MaineHousing has another $10 million in new funds for renters

The Maine State House in Augusta
The Maine State House in Augusta(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Relief for rent is being extended.

MaineHousing has another $10 million in new funds for renters.

Now they’re accepting applications for the COVID-19 rent relief program through the end of the month.

The money comes from the CARES Act.

Since April, Governor Mills and Maine Housing have dedicated more than $22 million for the program.

They say it’s supporting an estimated 14,000 renter households in the state.

Last month assistance went from $500 to up to $1,000 in payments made directly to landlords.

Program requirements and application materials can be found at mainehousing.org/covidrent.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide food drive thru proves power of giving prevails during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
United Ways of Maine collects over 37,000 pounds of food and essentials during statewide drive to kickoff fundraising campaign

News

152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture.

Community

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless goes virtual

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 25th annual hike for the homeless will take place next Thursday.

Community

Hermon grocery store says canned pumpkin is flying off shelves

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Local grocer says canned pumpkin is a popular item.

Latest News

Community

Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

Community

Family of Garland couple asks public for help celebrating anniversary

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Garland couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.

Community

Farmington honors one year anniversary of explosion

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Farmington gathered to honor those who lives were forever changed by the explosion at the LEAP building.

Community

Bargain hunt and help your community at the same time Saturday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Kiwanis Club will be holding their Annual Yard Sale this Saturday at Beal College.

Community

MMA freshmen make their traditional welcome plunge

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Spectators were allowed to join virtually this year to avoid large crowds due to coronavirus.

News

Cooperative Extension will host webinar on root cellaring

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
With colder temperatures approaching, the UMaine Cooperative Extension wants to make sure all that time spent gardening this summer doesn't go to waste.