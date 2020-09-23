AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Relief for rent is being extended.

MaineHousing has another $10 million in new funds for renters.

Now they’re accepting applications for the COVID-19 rent relief program through the end of the month.

The money comes from the CARES Act.

Since April, Governor Mills and Maine Housing have dedicated more than $22 million for the program.

They say it’s supporting an estimated 14,000 renter households in the state.

Last month assistance went from $500 to up to $1,000 in payments made directly to landlords.

Program requirements and application materials can be found at mainehousing.org/covidrent.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.