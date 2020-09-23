Maine Game Wardens recover body of missing York County woman

DEAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Maine (WMTW) -The body of a York County woman has been recovered in Flagstaff Lake.

Caitlin Giunta had been missing since Saturday after her boat capsized. Officials say Giunta, her brother, and her boyfriend, were in a canoe paddling back to a campsite when the boat flipped due to strong waves and heavier winds.

The remains of the 31-year-old were found about 500 feet from shore in 22 inches of water. Crews from the Warden Service and other area agencies took part in the search from land, air, and water. In all, some 4 miles of shoreline and 350 acres of water were searched.

