Maine Grain Alliance to hold ‘Baking with Buckwheat’ virtual workshop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Because of the pandemic, the Maine Grain Alliance has been holding their baking workshops virtually.

‘Baking with Buckwheat’ is their next workshop, on Saturday October 3rd.

It will be led by Father Paul Dumais, a Madawaska native and catholic priest in the Farmington area, who comes from a long line of buckwheat growers.

“He has extensive knowledge around growing it, about the unique cultural attributes of how it’s used in cooking and in baking, and is just kind of the perfect person to talk about baking with it in a home setting,” said Tristan Noyes, Executive Director at the Maine Grain Alliance.

The Zoom workshop on October 3rd is from 11-to-1.

To register, go to kneadingconference.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.