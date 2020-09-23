Maine General Health raising money for cancer care with Day of Hope

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine General Health is hosting a virtual event for their cancer community.

“This day is very important to raise the money to help make people’s lives easier.”

Three women, all cancer survivors, will act as marshals for the Day of Hope, sharing their stories and leading the virtual event and fundraiser on October 3rd.

It’s a combination of Cancer Survivors Day and the Walk for Hope.

“I just feel like the Alfond is part of my family. I’ve known them since I was thirteen years old.”

Amanda White’s family has a history of breast cancer. Her mother and grandmother both lost their battle. She and her aunt are cancer survivors.

The other two marshals are Rhonda Garber and Monica Castellanos. Garber was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October.

“I just thought something was going on but I didn’t think it was anything serious. It just kept progressively getting worse.”

She finished her treatment in May.

Castellanos was surprised by her breast cancer diagnosis last August, but is excited to finish her treatment this week.

“When people come through these doors it’s a very hard time. For a lot of people like me with no experience of cancer having knowledgeable, caring, compassionate staff really makes all the difference.”

All three women hope to share their stories and help raise money for the Harold Alfond Cancer Care Center.

“Show the great work that they’re doing here and how you can come back from something so devastating.”

“I love the fact that I can support the center just speaking about it but by having people donate.”

The event has a $150,000 goal. They’ve raised $100,000 so far and have just over a week to collect the rest.

With Covid keeping the event virtual, they say it’s more important than ever to make connections and provide support.

“Thinking about my mom who is no longer with us and talking about things like that it can be a little hard to do. But being able to share your story and hear everybody else’s story and know you’re not alone in this situation and be there for everybody.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.