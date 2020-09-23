Maine CDC reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The active number of coronavirus cases in Maine decreased by 13 overnight. There are now 586 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

13 cases still need to be classified.

There are 5,171 overall.

38 new recoveries are being reported for a total of 4,445.

The death toll remains at 140.

York County is reporting 12 new cases for a total of 1,115.

Officials continue to monitor several outbreaks in Sanford, including one at Sanford High School.

This is the first public school outbreak in the state. Students have switched to remote learning there.

Androscoggin County has six new cases.

Oxford County is reporting three new cases.

Officials at ND Paper in Rumford confirmed Tuesday that an employee there has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are now 21 cases there after an outbreak began last week.

RSU 10 has announced that they will close their four schools for at least two weeks and move to remote learning, instead.

Somerset, Sagdahoc, Aroostook, and Washington counties are all reporting an additional case.

Maine CDC stats for Saturday, September 23 (WABI)

