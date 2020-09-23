Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

The active number of coronavirus cases in Maine decreased by 13 overnight. There are now 586 active cases.
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats for September 23
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats for September 23(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The active number of coronavirus cases in Maine decreased by 13 overnight. There are now 586 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

13 cases still need to be classified.

There are 5,171 overall.

38 new recoveries are being reported for a total of 4,445.

The death toll remains at 140.

York County is reporting 12 new cases for a total of 1,115.

Officials continue to monitor several outbreaks in Sanford, including one at Sanford High School.

This is the first public school outbreak in the state. Students have switched to remote learning there.

Androscoggin County has six new cases.

Oxford County is reporting three new cases.

Officials at ND Paper in Rumford confirmed Tuesday that an employee there has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are now 21 cases there after an outbreak began last week.

RSU 10 has announced that they will close their four schools for at least two weeks and move to remote learning, instead.

Somerset, Sagdahoc, Aroostook, and Washington counties are all reporting an additional case.

Maine CDC stats for Saturday, September 23
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, September 23(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Coronavirus

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Rumford mill outbreak prompts four schools to shift to remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The decision was made during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday night.

Latest News

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

Investigations into several coronavirus outbreaks in Sanford happening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Multiple outbreaks being investigated by the Maine CDC in Sanford.

Local

Northern Light Health honors organ and tissue donors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Last year 24 lives were saved from organs donated by patients at EMMC and 1000 more lives were helped.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

Coronavirus

Under Governor’s broadened order, more Mainers can be tested for coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say that as of Monday, the state is conducting a record number of tests- 400 tests per 100,000 people.