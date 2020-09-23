Madison nursing home NOT in compliance with federal regulations

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An employee at Maplecrest Rehabilitation in Madison where the CDC has reported a coronavirus outbreak worked an overnight shift while having COVID-19 symptoms.

Documents obtained from the Maine Department of Health and Human services reveal a certified nursing assistant at the nursing home documented her symptoms in a daily screening log on August 11th.

She wrote on the log she had a sore throat, cough, chills and muscle aches. She then proceeded to work a 10-hour overnight shift caring for residents.

The documents say she didn’t tell her supervisors about her symptoms and her supervisors didn’t review the log.

She tested positive for coronavirus a week later.

A coronavirus outbreak to which the employee is believed to have contributed has since infected at least 39 residents and employees, and seven residents have died.

It’s one of several secondary outbreaks linked to an August 7th wedding in the Katahdin region that’s responsible for about 180 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Maplecrest had passed an inspection in July, but a series of follow-up inspections revealed the nursing home was not in compliance with several federal regulations put forth by the U.S. CDC.

DHHS says the facility has ten days after being issued a list of failures, to submit a Plan of Correction or face consequences.

That plan is due to the department by September 26th but DHHS officials say, as of Wednesday morning, no plan of correction has been filed by Maplecrest.

We’ve reached out to an official with Maplecrest’s parent company, North Country Associates, but have not received a response.

Maine has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 nursing homes since the pandemic began.

61 percent of the state’s overall coronavirus deaths have been nursing home residents according to data released by the Maine CDC.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.