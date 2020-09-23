Free classes offer help to find Medicare coverage

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Class is in session for folks looking for Medicare coverage.

Courtney Cowan with Northeast Planning Associates in Madison is organizing free classes to help folks find appropriate Medicare coverage.

Classes are offered online and in person in a number of towns in the Madison area.

The goal is to help people find the exact coverage that best suits them.

“In Medicare, it’s like an onion. You need to peel back the layers, and I think sometimes points can be missed when you’re in a virtual setting. You might not have that capability to bounce off one another and ask those questions as they come up. In person just allows for a more in depth look at the whole presentation," said Cowan.

You can visit courtneycowan.com for full details on classes.

The first classes start October 5th.

