Donations needed for “My New Shoes” program

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six Catholic churches in the area are asking for help to collect sneakers for kids in need.

It’s for a program called “My New Shoes”.

Each September, tags with shoe sizes are available at the churches in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Winterport.

Parishioners then pick a tag, buy the sneakers and bring them back.

However, due to the pandemic, organizers say those who can’t go pick a tag can get any size athletic shoes and socks for kids.

Once the shoes are collected, they will be passed out to area elementary and middle schools.

Organizers know there is a need and they do their best every year to fill it.

“Having all kids have that sense of equality and feeling much of the same as the kids sitting next to them at a desk, doing whatever they might do in physical education. There’s a lot to be said for how they perceive themselves and how they feel about the opportunity to look like everybody else,” said Jim Russell, a volunteer.

Donations can be brought to one of the parish churches or offices by this Sunday.

For more information on how to donate, contact Susan Shaw at 356-1802.

