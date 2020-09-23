Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Holden

Donald Trump Jr to hold rally in Holden
Donald Trump Jr to hold rally in Holden
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump junior will be in Holden Wednesday night.

The president’s son will be holding a rally at 6 p.m. at Maine Military Supply on Route 1A.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m.

The visit is expected to bring traffic concerns as people head to the rally. We spoke to Holden Police Chief Chris Greely about what it could mean for drivers.

“This road is very, very busy anyway and this event is only going to add to that and if people just stop and pull over and try to get a view of what’s going on you know we could have an accident or a security concern or who knows what," Greely said.

This isn’t the only presidential rally happening in the state this week.

Jill Biden is making at stop here in Maine.

The time and location have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turner schools going all remote after positive cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Students in Cohort B will return to in-class instruction on Oct. 1, Cohort A, Oct. 5.

News

Maine Grain Alliance to hold ‘Baking with Buckwheat’ virtual workshop

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Because of the pandemic, the Maine Grain Alliance has been holding their baking workshops virtually.‘Baking with Buckwheat’ is their next workshop, on Saturday October 3rd.

News

Maine Game Wardens recover body of missing York County woman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Caitlin Giunta had been missing since Saturday after her boat capsized.

News

Maine’s first jury trial since the pandemic to begin in Bangor Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Reopening a courthouse to those proceedings has proved difficult.

Latest News

News

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding virtual training sessions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
To address concerns about physical distancing, a newly adapted training will be offered online on Wednesday October 7th.

News

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.

News

Sen. Collins to vote no on court pick before election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election. But opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

News

University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

News

Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

News

Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces drought

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.