Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Holden

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump junior will be in Holden Wednesday night.

The president’s son will be holding a rally at 6 p.m. at Maine Military Supply on Route 1A.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m.

The visit is expected to bring traffic concerns as people head to the rally. We spoke to Holden Police Chief Chris Greely about what it could mean for drivers.

“This road is very, very busy anyway and this event is only going to add to that and if people just stop and pull over and try to get a view of what’s going on you know we could have an accident or a security concern or who knows what," Greely said.

This isn’t the only presidential rally happening in the state this week.

Jill Biden is making at stop here in Maine.

The time and location have yet to be announced.

