Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today’s gusty breeze will continue to diminish this evening as former Hurricane Teddy continues to lift north into southwestern Newfoundland. Tonight, will be mostly to partly clear with milder than normal temps as lows hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of Maine.

High pressure will bring Maine a partly to mostly sunny and mild Thursday, with temps again running several degrees above normal. A moisture staved cold front will slide into Maine tomorrow, but other than bringing a few clouds to the state the front will have little impact on the weather in our region. The weak and moisture starved front will return north as a warm front Friday and once again the front will likely bring nothing more than a few clouds and maybe a light shower or sprinkle to our region as it returns north.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright and mild start to our weekend Saturday, with high temps running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to Maine Sunday, with possible late day and evening scattered showers, mainly across northern parts of the state. The combination of an upper level trough moving into the Northeast and a developing storm pulling a frontal system into New England will bring our region a better chance of seeing some steadier shower activity Monday. Tuesday will likely be another dry day, but a new upper level trough swinging into the Northeast will bring Maine another shot of seeing some much-needed shower activity next Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a west breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers possible late, mainly north and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.