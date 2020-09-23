Advertisement

Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow & Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today’s gusty breeze will continue to diminish this evening as former Hurricane Teddy continues to lift north into southwestern Newfoundland. Tonight, will be mostly to partly clear with milder than normal temps as lows hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of Maine.

High pressure will bring Maine a partly to mostly sunny and mild Thursday, with temps again running several degrees above normal. A moisture staved cold front will slide into Maine tomorrow, but other than bringing a few clouds to the state the front will have little impact on the weather in our region. The weak and moisture starved front will return north as a warm front Friday and once again the front will likely bring nothing more than a few clouds and maybe a light shower or sprinkle to our region as it returns north.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright and mild start to our weekend Saturday, with high temps running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to Maine Sunday, with possible late day and evening scattered showers, mainly across northern parts of the state. The combination of an upper level trough moving into the Northeast and a developing storm pulling a frontal system into New England will bring our region a better chance of seeing some steadier shower activity Monday. Tuesday will likely be another dry day, but a new upper level trough swinging into the Northeast will bring Maine another shot of seeing some much-needed shower activity next Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a west breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers possible late, mainly north and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow & Friday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow & Friday

Forecast

Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
As Teddy continues to pull away from the area today, skies will continue to brighten from west to east across the state as the day progresses. It will remain breezy today with Teddy to our east and high pressure to our west.

Forecast

Brightening Skies, Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Teddy will pull away from the area today. As it does so, we’ll see lingering showers over far eastern parts of the state exiting early this morning followed by lingering clouds giving way to brightening skies as the day progresses.

Forecast

Brightening Skies & Breezy Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Wednesday will be a blustery day as Teddy continues to lift north towards Newfoundland, with any early showers over eastern parts of Maine giving way to a brightening sky.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy This Afternoon, Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day as Teddy approaches. Most areas will remain dry today however rain is expected to move into Downeast areas from mid-afternoon through the evening hours.

Forecast

Becoming Cloudy & Breezy Today, PM Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our focus is on Hurricane Teddy today. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to take the storm over Eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday. This more easterly track means that the bulk of the storm will pass to our east with just minimal impacts expected for much of the state.

Forecast

Turning Cloudy & Blustery Today

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Today’s focus will be on Hurricane Teddy as it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and pass over Eastern Nova Scotia early Wednesday morning. The best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts from this system will be in the Downeast region.

Forecast

Chilly Tonight, Cloudy & Blustery Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
A mostly clear and chilly night ahead once again. Lows will drop back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Frost is likely across the region as well.

Forecast

Abundant Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine across the state through the afternoon hours with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon.