Advertisement

Brightening Skies, Breezy & Milder Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teddy will pull away from the area today. As it does so, we’ll see lingering showers over far eastern parts of the state exiting early this morning followed by lingering clouds giving way to brightening skies as the day progresses. It will remain breezy today with Teddy to our east and high pressure to our west. Expect a northwesterly breeze to average 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will be milder today with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll have a quiet night tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

A weak cold front will cross the state Thursday bringing us a few clouds as it moves through. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower in spots Thursday afternoon but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will remain dry as the cold front won’t have much moisture with it. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. The cold front will stall out over southern Maine Thursday night and into Friday then begin to lift back to the north as a warm front Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This will continue to give us a few clouds on Friday with partly sunny skies on average. Temperatures will remain pleasant Friday with highs in the mid-60s to low and mid-70s. The warm front will continue to push to our north Saturday morning. A southwest wind behind the front will make for a mild weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front approaching the area Sunday could give us a showers Sunday afternoon mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. All locations will have a chance for some showers on Monday as the cold front moves in.

Today: Brightening skies and breezy. Milder with highs between 66°-74°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 46°-54°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs between 65°-73°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible over northern and western parts of the state during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brightening Skies & Breezy Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Wednesday will be a blustery day as Teddy continues to lift north towards Newfoundland, with any early showers over eastern parts of Maine giving way to a brightening sky.

Forecast

Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy This Afternoon, Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day as Teddy approaches. Most areas will remain dry today however rain is expected to move into Downeast areas from mid-afternoon through the evening hours.

Forecast

Becoming Cloudy & Breezy Today, PM Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our focus is on Hurricane Teddy today. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to take the storm over Eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday. This more easterly track means that the bulk of the storm will pass to our east with just minimal impacts expected for much of the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Turning Cloudy & Blustery Today

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Today’s focus will be on Hurricane Teddy as it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and pass over Eastern Nova Scotia early Wednesday morning. The best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts from this system will be in the Downeast region.

Forecast

Chilly Tonight, Cloudy & Blustery Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
A mostly clear and chilly night ahead once again. Lows will drop back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Frost is likely across the region as well.

Forecast

Abundant Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine across the state through the afternoon hours with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon.

Forecast

Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will bring us a beautiful start to the work week today. We’ll see abundant sunshine across the state today with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs this afternoon.

Forecast

Mainly Clear & Cold With Frost Likely Across The State

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Another sunny day expected today as high pressure dominates. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Mainly Clear & Cold With Frost Likely Tonight

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
Another sunny day is expected tomorrow as well. It will likely be a few degrees warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.