Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Teddy continues to pull away from the area today, skies will continue to brighten from west to east across the state as the day progresses. It will remain breezy today with Teddy to our east and high pressure to our west. Expect a northwesterly breeze to average 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will be milder today with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll have a quiet night tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

A weak cold front will cross the state Thursday bringing us a few clouds as it moves through. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower in spots Thursday afternoon but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will remain dry as the cold front won’t have much moisture with it. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. The cold front will stall out over southern Maine Thursday night and into Friday then begin to lift back to the north as a warm front Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This will continue to give us a few clouds on Friday with partly sunny skies on average. Temperatures will remain pleasant Friday with highs in the mid-60s to low and mid-70s. The warm front will continue to push to our north Saturday morning. A southwest wind behind the front will make for a mild weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front approaching the area Sunday could give us a showers Sunday afternoon mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. All locations will have a chance for some showers on Monday as the cold front moves in.

Rest of Today: Brightening skies and breezy. Milder with highs between 66°-74°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 46°-54°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs between 65°-73°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible over northern and western parts of the state during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

