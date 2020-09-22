Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Hurricane Teddy will slide up into eastern Nova Scotia tonight. The hurricane will remain far enough to the east of Maine that its major impacts will be across the Canadian Maritimes, but it will be close enough to our region to cause wind gusts as high as 50 mph in far eastern Maine tonight and early tomorrow morning, with the wind likely gusting up to 35 mph from the Bangor Region on west. The wind may be strong enough to cause some power outages tonight and early tomorrow, mainly east of the Bangor Region. The bulk of the heavy rain associated with Teddy will remain east of Maine, with once again eastern parts of the state likely being clipped by a period of steadier rainfall, with little if any showers expected from the storm west of Bangor. Eastern Washington County will likely receive between .30″ and .80″ of rain from Teddy, with rainfall amount quickly tapering off farther west.

The other major issue with Teddy will be the very rough seas along the coast and over the Gulf of Maine. The large swells from Teddy will likely cause beach erosion and the long period swells may very well push large rocks up onto some of the roadways right along the water’s edge. The very rough seas will also create very dangerous rip currents tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be a blustery day as Teddy continues to lift north towards Newfoundland, with any early showers over eastern parts of Maine giving way to a brightening sky. The high temps tomorrow will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, which is several degrees above normal.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright and mild Thursday, with temps again running several degrees above normal. A moisture staved cold front will slide across Maine Thursday night, with approaching high pressure bringing bright and mild weather to Maine both Friday and Saturday. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to Maine Sunday, with possible late day and evening showers.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and blustery, with periods of rain east of Bangor and low temps in the 40s, with a northerly breeze between 12 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph Downeast.

Wednesday: Any early showers east ending then partly sunny and blustery, with a north to northwest breeze between 12 and 30 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a west breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers possible late and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

