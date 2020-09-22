University of Maine working to get students to vote

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. With that in mind, the University of Maine is working to get their student population ready. The Orono campus will take part in a cross-country effort tomorrow to register voters well ahead of election day. From 10-2, there will be three locations where students can register - on the University Mall, Stewart Quad, and Hilltop Quad. Working with “student ambassadors,” the goal is to lighten the burden on the local town clerk. They also want students to do their civic duty.

“As they process unprecedented numbers of voter registration and absentee ballot requests, we’re trying to supplement their efforts a little bit and also give students an experience in which they get to participate in an election and help administer an election,” said Associate Professor of Political Science, Rob Glover.

School officials call this non-partisan effort, UMaine UVote.

It’s been happening on campus since 2012.

That’s when National Voter Registration Day was founded.

