University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - 42 days from Tuesday, Americans will head to the polls.

Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it’s to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

TV5 was at the University of Maine where they were taking part in the nationwide effort.

“We are a caring, compassionate community, and this is a great way for students to share their voices to make sure they are heard in the town of Orono,” said Leadership Development Coordinator, Jenny Desmond.

National Voter Registration Day efforts through the UMaine UVote program is a way to make that happen.

“It’s essential that students know that this is their civic duty and responsibility to contribute to the communities they are in,” said Desmond. “The University of Maine is their community right now, and we are thrilled that we have their voices.”

“We work on registering voters,” explained Keely McConnville, a Student Amabassador. “We work with engagement. We are non-partisan. We just want to make sure people are making smart choices and that people are voting. It’s exciting to see somebody who’s getting ready to vote in their first election and just registering them and helping them through the process that can seem a little bit daunting.”

Like first year students Gretchen Turgeon and Benjamin Leher.

“I’ve been around a lot of people who have been saying that we really need to vote and really need to have a voice because our votes do matter,” explained Turgeon.

“My family told me that it was important to vote because every vote counts, and every voice matters,” added Leher.

“Elections are determined by the people who actually go and show up,” said McConnville. “It’s a lot harder to get younger people engaged especially when it seems like there aren’t a lot of opportunities to engage because of COVID. So, I think now more than ever, it’s important to get people engaged and to vote.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.