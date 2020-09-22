Advertisement

United Way of Eastern Maine working for Piscataquis County’s youngest children

The United Way of Eastern Maine wants to ensure children under the age of 5 in Piscataquis County get a healthy start.
The United Way of Eastern Maine wants to ensure children under the age of 5 in Piscataquis County get a healthy start.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine is working to to help ensure children under the age of 5 in Piscataquis County receive a healthy start.

Through a grant from the The Maine Community Foundation, The United way is working with partners in the region, to address critically needed access to services for pregnant mothers, and families of young children.

They’re also focusing on helping to reduce the stigma of accessing services.

“We know that generationally speaking, if we can provide those services to kids at a young age, that they are more likely to live and succeed in our communities," Matthew Donahue, Chief Impact Officer, United Way of Eastern Maine "So if we want to really improve the sustainability and livelihood of Mainers, this is going to be something that is really important.”

The United Way of Eastern Maine says the best way to reach out to them is to text or call 211.

For more information on the United Way of Eastern Maine, visit their website at unitedwayem.org.

