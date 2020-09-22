Advertisement

Troopers seized more than $700K worth of drugs during summer traffic stops

(WABI)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

Maine State Police said troopers seized $720,000 worth of drugs during traffic stops conducted over the summer.

Police said the drugs seized included 3,857 grams of fentanyl, 700 grams of methamphetamines, 102 grams of cocaine, 146 grams of cocaine base and 491 grams of prescription drugs or fentanyl tablets.

That amounts to more than 10 pounds of seized drugs.

Troopers also arrested 53 people and seized $58,000 in drug proceeds.

All of the drug seizures were made during traffic stops, police said.

State police said there were 380 overdose deaths in 2019 and 321 so far in 2020.

Police said about 50 additional suspected overdose deaths are awaiting toxicology results.

PORTLAND, MAINE - During the summer months, Maine Troopers in Troop G have been working relentlessly to combat the...

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both the driver and first responders.

News

National Voter Registration Day at UMaine

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Coronavirus

Under Governor’s broadened order, more Mainers can be tested for coronavirus

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say that as of Monday, the state is conducting a record number of tests- 400 tests per 100,000 people.

Latest News

News

Emergency drought assistance available for farmers in Aroostook, surrounding counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently designated Aroostook County as a drought disaster area.

Coronavirus

Maine to make $95M in pandemic recovery grants available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to $5 million will be set aside to support businesses that are less than a year old.

News

Statewide food drive thru proves power of giving prevails during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
United Ways of Maine collects over 37,000 pounds of food and essentials during statewide drive to kickoff fundraising campaign

News

Some students, educators once again eligible for free Spectrum Internet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Households in Spectrum markets that don't currently have Spectrum Internet are eligible

Crime

Ohio man being held in Ellsworth on $50K bail for alleged sex crimes against young girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

News

Maine CDC reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Piscataquis County reports a new case for the first time in nearly a month.