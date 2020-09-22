Troopers seized more than $700K worth of drugs during summer traffic stops

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

Maine State Police said troopers seized $720,000 worth of drugs during traffic stops conducted over the summer.

Police said the drugs seized included 3,857 grams of fentanyl, 700 grams of methamphetamines, 102 grams of cocaine, 146 grams of cocaine base and 491 grams of prescription drugs or fentanyl tablets.

That amounts to more than 10 pounds of seized drugs.

Troopers also arrested 53 people and seized $58,000 in drug proceeds.

All of the drug seizures were made during traffic stops, police said.

State police said there were 380 overdose deaths in 2019 and 321 so far in 2020.

Police said about 50 additional suspected overdose deaths are awaiting toxicology results.

PORTLAND, MAINE - During the summer months, Maine Troopers in Troop G have been working relentlessly to combat the... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.