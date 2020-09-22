Survey of rural students provides insight for communities

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A survey study of rural students in both Maine and Oregon hopes to provide communities with information to better help young people succeed.

The Rural Youth Futures study was a collaboration between the University of Maine, the University of Oregon, and other partners.

A survey was given to students in seven schools in Coos County, Oregon and five schools in Piscataquis and Somerset Counties.

There were questions about students' aspirations, obstacles, schools and communities.

Mindy Crandall is an assistant professor of forest policy at Oregon State University. “We brought together folks from outdoor education, from non profits from workforce development to just have a conversation about what do you want to know to help youth in your community and they really helped us develop the survey.”

Jessica Leahy is a professor of human dimensions of natural resources at the University of Maine. “Even though these are on completely different sides of the country there are a lot of commonalities between the communities in Maine that we worked with and then the communities in Oregon.”

The researchers hope rural areas can use the results to offer better resources to their youth and strengthen local communities.

You can find easy to read informational fact sheets with results from the study here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.