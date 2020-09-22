Advertisement

Survey of rural students provides insight for communities

hallway full of students
hallway full of students(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A survey study of rural students in both Maine and Oregon hopes to provide communities with information to better help young people succeed.

The Rural Youth Futures study was a collaboration between the University of Maine, the University of Oregon, and other partners.

A survey was given to students in seven schools in Coos County, Oregon and five schools in Piscataquis and Somerset Counties.

There were questions about students' aspirations, obstacles, schools and communities.

Mindy Crandall is an assistant professor of forest policy at Oregon State University. “We brought together folks from outdoor education, from non profits from workforce development to just have a conversation about what do you want to know to help youth in your community and they really helped us develop the survey.”

Jessica Leahy is a professor of human dimensions of natural resources at the University of Maine. “Even though these are on completely different sides of the country there are a lot of commonalities between the communities in Maine that we worked with and then the communities in Oregon.”

The researchers hope rural areas can use the results to offer better resources to their youth and strengthen local communities.

You can find easy to read informational fact sheets with results from the study here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Collins to vote no on court pick before election

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election. But opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

News

University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

News

Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

News

Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces draught

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.

News

Fifty years ago today the Clean Air Act was unanimously passed

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Clean Air Act has reduced air pollution and improved public health.

Latest News

News

A popular Central Maine raffle will go virtual this year

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The value of the tickets increases everyday, wrapping up with a grand prize of 3,000 dollars.

News

MDIFW honors ‘Outstanding Employees’

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wildlife biologist Scott McClellan was honored with the prestigious Kenneth Anderson award

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both the driver and first responders.

News

National Voter Registration Day at UMaine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.