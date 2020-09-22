Advertisement

Statewide food drive thru proves power of giving prevails during pandemic

United Ways of Maine collect 37,856 pounds of food and essentials
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 38,000 pounds of food and other supplies are headed to struggling families in our state, courtesy of United Ways of Maine.

The nine groups, including United Way of Eastern Maine, held a food drive on Friday at 20 locations around the state.

It was the kickoff to the United Ways annual fundraising campaign.

Folks could drive in and drop off at the Good Shepherd Food bank parking lot in Hampden.

United for Maine, as it was called, also generated more than $5,000 dollars.

That will support area organizations and programs helping those with basic needs and food insecurity.

“Many Mainers who have never experienced food insecurity before now find themselves visiting food pantries as they face furloughs or layoffs in the wake of the pandemic,” said Courtney Yeager, chair of United Ways of Maine. “Our United for Maine drive showed that we’re all in this together—and anyone can make a difference with a jar of peanut butter or a small donation."

