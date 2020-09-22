State police K-9 locates Maine kindergartener who ran into woods during recess

LYMAN, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine State Police K-9 helped locate a kindergartener who ran into the woods during recess in Lyman on Monday.

State police said Trooper Zachary Fancy and K-9 Dutch were called by the York County Sheriff’s Office to help find the student.

Dutch began the search from the child’s jacket and immediately began tracking into the woods, officials said.

Police said Dutch continued deeper into the woods and thick brush, and, after tracking for more than a half-mile, detected that the child was nearby.

Dutch and rescue crews located the child sitting on a rock, with no shoes, crying, police said.

Troopers brought the child out from the woods and reunited her with her parents. police said.

