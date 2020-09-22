Some students, educators once again eligible for free Spectrum Internet

STAMFORD, Conn. (WABI) - Charter Communications wants to help teachers and students who may be struggling with Internet access. The company is once again offering 60 days of free Spectrum Internet to those who qualify.

Households with educators and/or students from kindergarten to college that live in a Spectrum market but don’t currently have Spectrum Internet can take advantage of the offer.

Charter says when it first launched its Remote Education Offer back in March, 448,000 used the service.

“Many have been or will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19," a Charter representative said in a statement to TV5. “With many school districts opting for partial or full remote-learning models, we want to provide additional help and ease the strain in this challenging time.”

To enroll, call 884-310-1198. Charter will provide a free self-installation kit to those who qualify.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.