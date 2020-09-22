Advertisement

Some students, educators once again eligible for free Spectrum Internet

Charter relaunches 60-day Remote Education Offer
Spectrum
Spectrum(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, Conn. (WABI) - Charter Communications wants to help teachers and students who may be struggling with Internet access. The company is once again offering 60 days of free Spectrum Internet to those who qualify.

Households with educators and/or students from kindergarten to college that live in a Spectrum market but don’t currently have Spectrum Internet can take advantage of the offer.

Charter says when it first launched its Remote Education Offer back in March, 448,000 used the service.

“Many have been or will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19," a Charter representative said in a statement to TV5. “With many school districts opting for partial or full remote-learning models, we want to provide additional help and  ease the strain in this challenging time.”

To enroll, call 884-310-1198. Charter will provide a free self-installation kit to those who qualify.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Maine CDC reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Piscataquis County reports a new case for the first time in nearly a month.

News

Beth Wright Walk for Life celebrating milestone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center IS hosting its annual Walk for Life, both face to face and remotely.

Latest News

News

Statewide food drive thru proves power of giving prevails during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
United Ways of Maine collects over 37,000 pounds of food and essentials during statewide drive to kickoff fundraising campaign

Coronavirus

Cases of COVID-19 at Sanford High School increase to 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
District believes those affected contracted virus outside of school

News

State police K-9 locates Maine kindergartener who ran into woods during recess

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dutch and rescue crews located the child sitting on a rock, with no shoes, crying, police said.

News

Firefighters contain woodland fire on island in Pushaw Lake

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Glenburn Fire Department responded to the call, along with other local agencies.

News

City officials in Westbrook say “No action is needed” after landslide

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials considered extending the state of emergency, but decided no action will be needed.

News

Census deadline approaching, officials remind Mainers to partake

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The deadline to take part in the 2020 census is Sept. 30.