Ruling allows Maine to become first state to use ranked-choice voting for presidential election

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -

A Maine Supreme Court decision handed down late Tuesday morning means ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race anywhere in the United States.

Justices concluded that the Maine Republican Party failed to reach the threshold of signatures needed for a “People’s Veto” referendum.

That referendum aimed at rejecting a state law expanding ranked voting to the presidential election.

The GOP collected tens of thousands of signatures but came up shy of 67,000 needed after some of them were invalidated.

The 11th-hour legal maneuverings followed the secretary of state’s original decision to reject the referendum.

