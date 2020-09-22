Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) -

Pumpkins are certainly a fall tradition and in Palmyra they’re also pink.

Pat White owns Pat’s Propane.

He’s been growing pink pumpkins for years.

And for a good reason.

Every year he sells them at his farm stand for 5-dollars.

He donates the money to a breast cancer awareness cause.

This year’s recipient will be the Champion the Cure Challenge, put on by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Jo-Ann Brown, a close friend of White’s, has had a history of breast cancer in her family.

That’s why she got involved in selling them four years ago.

“Helps people that are under treatments and it helps the in different ways. It also helps in the research.”

The event will be on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at 1178 Main St. in Palmyra.

For more information on the Champion the Cure Challenge, please visit https://www.ctcchallenge.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.