Advertisement

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.
pink pumpkins
pink pumpkins(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) -

Pumpkins are certainly a fall tradition and in Palmyra they’re also pink.

Pat White owns Pat’s Propane.

He’s been growing pink pumpkins for years.

And for a good reason.

Every year he sells them at his farm stand for 5-dollars.

He donates the money to a breast cancer awareness cause.

This year’s recipient will be the Champion the Cure Challenge, put on by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Jo-Ann Brown, a close friend of White’s, has had a history of breast cancer in her family.

That’s why she got involved in selling them four years ago.

“Helps people that are under treatments and it helps the in different ways. It also helps in the research.”

The event will be on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at 1178 Main St. in Palmyra.

For more information on the Champion the Cure Challenge, please visit https://www.ctcchallenge.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding virtual training sessions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
To address concerns about physical distancing, a newly adapted training will be offered online on Wednesday October 7th.

News

Sen. Collins to vote no on court pick before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election. But opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

News

University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

News

Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

Latest News

News

Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces drought

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.

News

Fifty years ago today the Clean Air Act was unanimously passed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Clean Air Act has reduced air pollution and improved public health.

News

A popular Central Maine raffle will go virtual this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The value of the tickets increases everyday, wrapping up with a grand prize of 3,000 dollars.

News

MDIFW honors ‘Outstanding Employees’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wildlife biologist Scott McClellan was honored with the prestigious Kenneth Anderson award

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both the driver and first responders.