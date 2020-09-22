Ohio man being held in Ellsworth on $50K bail for alleged sex crimes against young girl

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

An Ohio man has been charged with sex crimes in connection with taking a young girl out of state.

According to Hancock County authorities, last November they worked with police in Ohio to locate the girl who had gone missing from her home in Hancock.

This week, 21-year-old Timothy Pumneo was arrested and charged with Gross Sexual Assault, Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, and Criminal Restraint.

He went before a judge in Maine Monday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.