Northern Light Health honors organ and tissue donors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) is highlighting their new tradition of ‘honor walks’ during organ and tissue donation awareness week.

During an honor walk, a patient who is donating their organs is moved to the operating room, often accompanied by family.

Staff from all over the hospital come and line the hallways in silent respect of the donation and to support the family.

Last year 24 lives were saved from organs donated by patients at EMMC and 1000 more lives were helped.

The hospital has held three honor walks so far. Brock Trepanier, RN, is a charge nurse at EMMC in the ICU. He’s attended two of the walks.

“The two I have actually been able to attend the families were visibly moved and grateful so it was a great experience.”

The honor walks are done with consent from the family.

You can register to be an organ and tissue donor with the National Donate Life Registry at registerme.org

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.