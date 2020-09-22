Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy This Afternoon, Rain Developing Downeast

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to take Hurricane Teddy over Eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday, keeping the bulk of the storm to our east with just minimal impacts expected for Maine. The greatest impact from the storm will be felt over Downeast locales where they will see the heaviest rain as well as the strongest wind and also along the Maine coastline due to high surf created by Teddy.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day as Teddy approaches. Most areas will remain dry today however rain is expected to move into Downeast areas from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. A northerly wind will increase this morning and become gusty this afternoon and evening with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible for most locations however Downeast areas could see gusts reaching 40-45 MPH at times mainly this afternoon through the night tonight. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible today and tonight. Rain will continue tonight over Downeast areas and tapering off after midnight. A few light showers may extend far enough westward to get into the Bangor area and possibly a few up toward Millinocket but overall the bulk of the rain will remain over Downeast locales with mostly cloudy and mainly dry weather expected for the remainder of the state. The wind will remain gusty tonight with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

The other concern with Hurricane Teddy is high surf expected along the Maine coastline especially at the times of high tide today and tomorrow morning. Today’s high tide is approximately 3:20pm and again tomorrow morning around 4am. Large waves of 5′-10′ crashing along the coast will result in coastal splashover and beach erosion. As a result, a COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for much of the coast through Wednesday morning. If you plan to head out to see the waves, please stay away from exposed rocks and ledges along the coast as the waves can come crashing in and sweep you out to sea.

Teddy will pull away from the area during the day Wednesday. We may see a few lingering showers over eastern areas early otherwise expect a dry day with morning clouds giving way to brightening skies as the day progresses. It will remain breezy with Teddy to our east and high pressure to our west. Expect a north/northwesterly breeze to average 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. A weak cold front will cross the state Thursday bringing us a few clouds as it moves through. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure builds in to continue the pleasant weather Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature sunshine with temperatures in the 60s to near 70° Friday and upper 60s to mid-70s Saturday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain developing mid-late afternoon Downeast. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible, 40-45 MPH Downeast. Highs between 58°-65°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain Downeast will taper off after midnight. Lows between 43°-52°. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest Downeast.

Wednesday: A few lingering showers possible over eastern areas early otherwise expect brightening skies and breezy conditions. Milder with highs between 66°-73°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

