Advertisement

Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Town Manager says no discipline will be enforced against Police Chief Craig Worster
Union calls on chief to be placed on leave.
Union calls on chief to be placed on leave.(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Millinocket, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint three months ago against Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster. It’s for workplace harassment, abusive conduct towards citizens and town employees, sexual harassment, and more.

The union that represents police officers in Millinocket says they’ve never received a copy of the investigation or the letter from the town manager.

The union says Town Manager John Davis was not impartial in the investigation, either. They’ve previously accused him of not properly vetting Worster before hiring him. They say all requests made of the Town Manager and Chief Worster have been ignored.

Representative Lorne Smith with Teamsters Union 340 says they are calling on the town council now to take action. “We are pushing very hard for a third party investigation that’s not tied into the town. We have the right to do that, to initiate that and in my opinion, obviously a lot in Millinocket, there’s a lot going on up there, that that’s the only thing that’s going to close this is to get somebody to look at this that’s not directly involved because everybody can’t be wrong and John Davis be right, I’ll just leave it at that,” says Lorne.

Union reps say if the council does not respond, they will plan alternative action.

We reached out to the town council for comment but were told “no comment.”

A public Millinocket town council meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30.

This story will be updated.

RELATED STORIES:

Dozens gather in Millinocket in support of deputy police chief
Union calls for Millinocket Police Chief to be placed on leave
Supporters of Millinocket deputy police chief hold motorcade protest

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Collins to vote no on court pick before election

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election. But opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

News

University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

News

Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces draught

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.

News

Fifty years ago today the Clean Air Act was unanimously passed

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Clean Air Act has reduced air pollution and improved public health.

Latest News

News

A popular Central Maine raffle will go virtual this year

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The value of the tickets increases everyday, wrapping up with a grand prize of 3,000 dollars.

News

MDIFW honors ‘Outstanding Employees’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wildlife biologist Scott McClellan was honored with the prestigious Kenneth Anderson award

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both the driver and first responders.

News

National Voter Registration Day at UMaine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

Coronavirus

Under Governor’s broadened order, more Mainers can be tested for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say that as of Monday, the state is conducting a record number of tests- 400 tests per 100,000 people.