Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Millinocket, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint three months ago against Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster. It’s for workplace harassment, abusive conduct towards citizens and town employees, sexual harassment, and more.

The union that represents police officers in Millinocket says they’ve never received a copy of the investigation or the letter from the town manager.

The union says Town Manager John Davis was not impartial in the investigation, either. They’ve previously accused him of not properly vetting Worster before hiring him. They say all requests made of the Town Manager and Chief Worster have been ignored.

Representative Lorne Smith with Teamsters Union 340 says they are calling on the town council now to take action. “We are pushing very hard for a third party investigation that’s not tied into the town. We have the right to do that, to initiate that and in my opinion, obviously a lot in Millinocket, there’s a lot going on up there, that that’s the only thing that’s going to close this is to get somebody to look at this that’s not directly involved because everybody can’t be wrong and John Davis be right, I’ll just leave it at that,” says Lorne.

Union reps say if the council does not respond, they will plan alternative action.

We reached out to the town council for comment but were told “no comment.”

A public Millinocket town council meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30.

This story will be updated.

