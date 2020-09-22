MDIFW honors ‘Outstanding Employees’

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is celebrating several employees for their outstanding service to the department and the state.

Scott McClellan, a wildlife biologist out of the Greenville office, is among them. McClellan was honored with the prestigious Kenneth Anderson Award, given annually to the member of the department who has made exemplary contributions towards the enhancement of the state’s inland fisheries and wildlife.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife provided the following information about the honorees in a press release:

Mike Coulombe of the Sidney Regional Office was honored for his work as the administrative assistant in the Sidney Regional Office. Mike was termed a consummate professional for his work with the public on a diverse array of subjects, and how he is always informative and respectful with everyone. He also was commended for his unmatched work ethic that goes well with his sense of humor, and how he tackles his duties with a desire to do the best job possible.

Courtney Moulton of the Augusta Headquarters was commended for her work as the media and graphics supervisor in the Information and Education division. Courtney joined the department almost a year ago in December, and during that time she has done a masterful job integrating herself into the department, as she took on an enormous workload with an extremely positive attitude. Among the many projects she has managed and completed include redesigning the fishing web pages, creating a warden hiring web page, a K9 web page and others. Her fresh take and innovation are a welcome addition to the department.

Matt Lubejko of the Augusta headquarters was honored by the fisheries division for his outstanding work, strong positive attitude, work ethic, technical skills, and his commitment to the department. Matt started in 2017, and since that time has provided significant contributions to a variety of fisheries projects. Matt was integral in the completion of the department’s online angling regulation tool, the fisheries strategic planning process including leading several public working groups, and serving as chair of the alewife interaction committee. Matt was also commended for being always ready to assist others on projects, as well his collaborative work ethic.

The Fisheries and Hatcheries Division presented a teamwork award to Merry Gallagher of the Department’s Bangor research office and Josh Royte of the Nature Conservancy. The pair worked on a collaborative project to create a statewide GIS dataset of prioritizing wild trout and salmon stream habitats, focusing on Maine’s wild brook trout. Merry coordinated with all regional fisheries staff across the state and the pair visited regional offices as well as conducted zoom meetings to finalize this important wild trout habitat database that includes decades of stream data collection and professional knowledge. The completed project will be a vital tool in guiding management and conservation Maine’s native trout and salmon.

David Russell of the Department’s fish health lab in Augusta was honored as the Hatcheries section employee of the year for his important work in protecting the state’s fisheries resources. David is the department’s fish pathologist, and his role is to both maintain the health of the fish the department stocks, as well as monitor the health of Maine’s wild fisheries. David has worked hard authoring fish health perspectives to guide and support department policy, increased biosecurity at our state hatcheries, improved screening for pathogens, screens fish importation requests to eliminated outside threats, and assists other agencies. David was cited for being a team player, who is always willing to contribute their time and expertise.

Sarah Spencer of the Bangor Office was named the wildlife division’s employee of the year for her work on a variety of statewide projects on a wide range of species that included New England cottontails, bats, waterfowl, peregrine falcons and lynx. Sarah possesses an array of knowledge on a wide variety of wildlife, habitats, and forestry that serves her well as a wildlife biologist that works as a liaison between MDIFW and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Sarah plays an important role in the conservation of white-tailed deer wintering habitat in northern, eastern, and western Maine. Sarah was noted for motivation, and willingness to accept challenges and complete tasks. Sarah is also very involved in public meetings and sporting shows, and many staff have noted what a pleasure it is to work with Sarah.

The entire hatcheries section received a teamwork award for their outstanding work and commitment to completing the 2020 spring stocking schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic. The hatcheries division, with many staff members working remotely and alone, completed stocking over half a million fish on an accelerated, earlier than normal schedule. Staff voluntarily worked overtime while working under newly implemented safe working practices while expediting the stocking process. The entire division worked together to complete this extensive effort, and make the spring stocking program a success.

“It is a pleasure to honor these outstanding members of our department, and recognize them for their outstanding work in protecting and enhancing Maine’s fish and wildlife,” said MDIFW Commissioner Judy Camuso. “The department and the state are very fortunate to have such dedicated employees.”

