Maine’s first jury trial since the pandemic to begin in Bangor Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first jury trial in the state since the pandemic is set to begin in Bangor on Thursday.

Only Penobscot and Kennebec Counties have been allowed to reopen for trials so far.

Reopening a courthouse to those proceedings has proved difficult.

The trial is for a man from New York accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

Carine Reeves is charged with murder for the 2017 killing of Sally Shaw.

The trial was moved to Penobscot County but was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Jury selection is now underway, but court officials say it’s taking much longer than normal.

A typical jury pool would include sending summons to about 300 people, this time it’s 500.

People were sent pre-screening questionnaires to ask about health concerns for themselves or immediate household members.

12 jurors will be selected along with four alternates, instead of the typical two.

Masks are worn by everyone, at all times.

Court officials say more frequent breaks will be taken to ensure comfort.

Jurors for the trial will be spaced apart, so much so that they will take up the entire courtroom.

“We can’t have the jurors in the jury box like they used to be because they were in pretty close proximity to one another there. So, they will be seated in the public gallery. So that means, ‘how are council tables faced, how is evidence being introduced?’ All of these issues that were pretty perfunctory before COVID had to be rethought and re-planned and it was just a lot of time and effort on everyone’s part,” says Court Communications Director Amy Quinlan.

Because of that, video monitors will feed the proceedings into another courtroom for family, friends and media who want to attend.

Court officials say that while technology has solved some of their problems, it can’t solve them all.

“I can’t emphasize enough, going from an in-person proceeding, that’s been that way forever, to everything being much more distant and not being able to happen in close proximity, all of the processes, just the introduction of evidence that would normally go from person to person, those kinds of things can’t happen now. So, we’ve had to rethink all of those processes,” says Quinlan.

The trial will start on Thursday.

We’ll have coverage right here on TV 5 News.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.