Maine to make $95M in pandemic recovery grants available

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) -

Maine plans to make about 95 million dollars in coronavirus pandemic recovery grants available to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state.

Governor Mills says the grants are a second phase of funding available via the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program.

Up to $5 million will be set aside to support businesses that are less than a year old.

The state says the grant program is designed to help sustain the viability of Maine’s small businesses and nonprofit.

