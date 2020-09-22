Maine to make $95M in pandemic recovery grants available
Maine plans to make about 95 million dollars in coronavirus pandemic recovery grants available to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state.
Governor Mills says the grants are a second phase of funding available via the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program.
Up to $5 million will be set aside to support businesses that are less than a year old.
The state says the grant program is designed to help sustain the viability of Maine’s small businesses and nonprofit.
