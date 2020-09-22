Advertisement

Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces drought

A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.
fire danger
fire danger(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - State officials say the fire danger in Maine is high right now.

A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine Tuesday because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.

Officials with the Maine Forest Service say they’ve battled nearly 1,000 fires across the state so far this year. The average is usually 600 in a year.

Jon Blackstone has been a Forest Ranger for 28 years. He says crews are placed strategically throughout the state so they’re ready to respond.

But that doesn’t ensure every fire is easy to put out.

“Fires are burning deeper into the ground so not only are we having more fires start but they are taking a lot more work, we can’t just show up and put them out, we need to come back day after day and keep an eye on them and make sure we have them out.”

According to Blackstone, 150 of the fires this year are campfire related.

He reminds campers to be cautious when starting and putting out fires.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding virtual training sessions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
To address concerns about physical distancing, a newly adapted training will be offered online on Wednesday October 7th.

News

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.

News

Sen. Collins to vote no on court pick before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election. But opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

News

University of Maine National Voter Registration Day efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Getting as many people as possible to make that trip, even if it's to a mailbox to vote absentee, is the goal of National Voter Registration Day.

News

Millinocket Town Manager dismisses complaints against town’s chief of police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Millinocket’s town attorney says the Town Manager has dismissed written complaints against the town’s chief of police and decided not discipline him.

Latest News

News

Fifty years ago today the Clean Air Act was unanimously passed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Clean Air Act has reduced air pollution and improved public health.

News

A popular Central Maine raffle will go virtual this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The value of the tickets increases everyday, wrapping up with a grand prize of 3,000 dollars.

News

MDIFW honors ‘Outstanding Employees’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wildlife biologist Scott McClellan was honored with the prestigious Kenneth Anderson award

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both the driver and first responders.