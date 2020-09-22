Maine Forest Service battling fires daily as state faces drought

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - State officials say the fire danger in Maine is high right now.

A red flag warning has been issued for parts of south western Maine Tuesday because of the dry conditions and gusty winds.

Officials with the Maine Forest Service say they’ve battled nearly 1,000 fires across the state so far this year. The average is usually 600 in a year.

Jon Blackstone has been a Forest Ranger for 28 years. He says crews are placed strategically throughout the state so they’re ready to respond.

But that doesn’t ensure every fire is easy to put out.

“Fires are burning deeper into the ground so not only are we having more fires start but they are taking a lot more work, we can’t just show up and put them out, we need to come back day after day and keep an eye on them and make sure we have them out.”

According to Blackstone, 150 of the fires this year are campfire related.

He reminds campers to be cautious when starting and putting out fires.

