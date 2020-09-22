Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

More than half were reported in York County
Maine COVID-19 stats as of Tuesday, September 22
Maine COVID-19 stats as of Tuesday, September 22
By WABI News Desk
Sep. 22, 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in our state.

There have been an average of 34 new cases per day over the last week. That’s the highest in a seven-day span since the week ending July 2nd, when an average of 35.9 cases were reported.

With two cases yet to be classified, the total number in Maine has risen to 5,146.

Active cases stand at 599.

Recoveries have risen by 23 to 4,407.

Maine's COVID-19 stats by county as of Tuesday, September 22nd
Maine's COVID-19 stats by county as of Tuesday, September 22nd

York County is reporting 25 new cases, by far the largest jump in the state.

Piscataquis County is reporting its first new case since August 25th. This is the first day since September 3rd there has been an active case there.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Oxford, Franklin and Lincoln Counties are all reporting increases of five or fewer cases.

Maine CDC Director Doctor Nirav Shah will hold a briefing later today.

