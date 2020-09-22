Local farm stands navigate dry summer, pandemic

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The farm stand is a pretty basic business you’ll find anywhere around the state.

For some, it’s a hobby.

For others, it’s their livelihood.

This summer has been challenging for some, especially those without irrigation systems.

Between the drought and the coronavirus pandemic, farm stands need all the help they can get.

Some run on the honor system and can’t always have a person tending the stand itself.

“People come out, we have a money box, we have the signs up for how much things cost, and we trust that they’re honest and put in the right amount of money," said Anita and Frank Thomas, owners of Thomas Farms.

“Sales are down," said Bill Adams, Adams Strawberry Acres. "A lot of our sales were from tourists, and this has been the driest year I’ve seen in my 52 years of life.”

A number of farm stands also take advantage of the Senior Farm Share program.

It provides 50 dollars directly to a local farm stand where senior citizens can then collect the produce.

