Advertisement

Local farm stands navigate dry summer, pandemic

Farm stands try to make it through hard times.
Farm stands try to make it through hard times.(WSAW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The farm stand is a pretty basic business you’ll find anywhere around the state.

For some, it’s a hobby.

For others, it’s their livelihood.

This summer has been challenging for some, especially those without irrigation systems.

Between the drought and the coronavirus pandemic, farm stands need all the help they can get.

Some run on the honor system and can’t always have a person tending the stand itself.

“People come out, we have a money box, we have the signs up for how much things cost, and we trust that they’re honest and put in the right amount of money," said Anita and Frank Thomas, owners of Thomas Farms.

“Sales are down," said Bill Adams, Adams Strawberry Acres. "A lot of our sales were from tourists, and this has been the driest year I’ve seen in my 52 years of life.”

A number of farm stands also take advantage of the Senior Farm Share program.

It provides 50 dollars directly to a local farm stand where senior citizens can then collect the produce.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jack Pine Project connects artists through pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Connects professional artists and UMaine faculty with Mainers for free workshops that include a wide variety of arts.

News

University of Maine working to get students to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

News

United Way of Eastern Maine working for Piscataquis County’s youngest children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The United Way of Eastern Maine is working to to help ensure children under the age of 5 in Piscataquis County receive a healthy start.

News

Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year.

Latest News

News

Stephen King celebrates 73rd birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Mainer often called the King of Horror is celebrating a birthday today. Stephen King turns 73.

Healthy Living

Ticks diminished in summer, still a threat this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
“As we’ve seen this year and in years past, weather conditions can really play a significant role in activity.”

News

Work sparks fire that burns more than a dozen vehicles in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The chief says 17 vehicles burned. Maine Forest Rangers and the Maine Warden Service assisted at the scene

News

152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture.

Healthy Living

Flu shots available at drive thru clinics in Ellsworth, Blue Hill area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Healthcare officials encouraging all patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October

Coronavirus

Person with COVID-19 went to Portland Jetport to fly to Florida, exposing others to virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC said people who were at the Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.