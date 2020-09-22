Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding virtual training sessions
Organizers say that the pandemic has brought more awareness to how many people in our community need this service
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For those interested in teaching someone else to read and write, Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is holding a virtual training session to recruit to more tutors.
Organizers say that the pandemic has brought more awareness to how many people in our community need this service.
To address concerns about physical distancing, a newly adapted training will be offered online on Wednesday October 7th.
It is recommended that potential tutors buy a textbook- that’ll cost 25 dollars, and scholarships are available.
For more information, CLICK HERE
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.