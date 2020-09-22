Advertisement

Jack Pine Project connects artists through pandemic

Connects professional artists and UMaine faculty with Mainers for free workshops that include a wide variety of arts.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A project started by the University of Maine is inviting Mainers to tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic through art.

The Jack Pine Project will connect professional artists and UMaine faculty with Mainers for free workshops that include a wide variety of arts.

Workshops will include visual arts, songwriting, and dramatic arts.

The head of the project spoke with us about how it got started.

“I thought maybe we could do something like that in Maine, working with populations that have been most affected and connecting them with various kinds of artists to help them tell their story, so that’s sort of how it came about three or four months ago," siad Kreg Ettenger, Program Cooridinator for Maine Studies.

The hope is to showcase art from the workshops sometime next spring, or when it is safe to do so.

