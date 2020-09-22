Advertisement

Investigations into several coronavirus outbreaks in Sanford happening

Including the state’s first public school outbreak
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -There are now 184 new coronavirus cases in the state since the Maine CDC’s last briefing on Thursday.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday more than half of them are in York County.

While the Sanford Fire Department outbreak investigation in now closed, there are several new outbreaks in the city.

There are seven coronavirus cases at The Baker Company which is a manufacturing facility.

Six cases are being investigated at the Wolves Club, a social club in Sanford.

Shah says there are 12 cases at Sanford High School. That’s the first public school outbreak.

Schools have gone to remote learning there.

Shah says cases in that outbreak can also be linked back to two school gatherings, one a pickup football game and another a sunrise gathering among high school seniors.

“Covid-19 has affected virtually every aspect of life in the Sanford area. Houses of worship, schools, work places, social clubs, funerals, and first responders have all been impacted by covid-19 in substantial fashion," he says.

Shah says it’s especially important for Sanford residents to wear face coverings and keep physically distanced.

He stresses that for all Mainers, too.

