Franklin County first responders rescue FedEx driver stranded overnight

After coming across a bridge that was out of service, the driver became stuck as she tried to turn around
Kari, a delivery driver for FedEx, was rescued after getting stranded in her truck overnight
Kari, a delivery driver for FedEx, was rescued after getting stranded in her truck overnight(Rangeley Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LETTER D TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A FedEx driver has returned to her route following a rescue in Franklin County.

A Rangeley firefighter posted photos of the scene to Facebook. He explained that firefighters were asked to assist Rangeley Police with a search for an overdue delivery driver early in the morning on Thursday, September 17th.

With the help of a number of tips and Franklin County Dispatch they were able to locate the driver, Kari, a few hours later.

Kari told them she was driving on Shelton Trail in Letter D Township when she came to a bridge that was out of service. As she tried to turn her truck around in the dark, she became stuck and was stranded overnight.

With the manhunt for two men ongoing in the area, it was a tense couple of hours for both Kari and first responders.

However, Kari is reportedly in good health and back on the road again.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

