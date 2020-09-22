Firefighters successfully contain blaze on island on Pushaw Lake

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -Firefighters have cleared the scene of a fire on Pushaw Lake, according to Penobscot County dispatchers.

It happened overnight on an unnamed island on the Lake.

The Glenburn Fire Department responded to the call, along with other local agencies in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers tell TV5 they believe it happened in some woodlands on the island.

