Fifty years ago today the Clean Air Act was unanimously passed

Back in 1970, senators signed off on the legislation 73-0.
Back in 1970, senators signed off on the legislation 73-0.
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the U-S senate vote to pass Clean Air Act

The Clean Air Act has reduced air pollution and improved public health

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air pollution from 1970 to 2017 for six common pollutants dropped 75-percent.

Officials say it will also prevent an estimated 230,000 premature deaths in 2020 alone.

“Everyone wants and has the right to breathe clean air. So as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, it’s a time to reflect and consider how we can address other pubic health challenges that are facing us in a non-partisan manner. So, we as a state and as a country and can once again accomplish something so great with such a positive lasting impact on the health of people in the U.S,” said Rebecca Boulos, the Executive Director of the Maine Public Health Association.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Clean Air Act Amendments.

They were designed to help protect against acid rain, urban air pollution, toxic air emissions, and stratospheric ozone depletion.

