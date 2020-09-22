Emergency drought assistance available for farmers in Aroostook, surrounding counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently designated Aroostook County as a drought disaster area. As a result, farmers in five Maine counties can now apply for emergency drought assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Farmers in Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Washington counties are eligible for the aid.

FSA loans can be used for restoring property, paying production costs, farm operations, among other purposes.

Anyone in need should contact their local USDA Farm Service Center.

Farmers have eight months from the September 11th disaster declaration to apply. The drought disaster declaration may be expanded to additional counties if conditions persist.

