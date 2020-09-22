City officials in Westbrook say “No action is needed” after landslide

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - In the wake of last week’s massive landslide into the Presumscot River, city officials in Westbrook say “No action is needed.”

Three natural water channels have opened up around the landslide.

They say this is a best-case scenario for the city. Leaders said from the outside they hoped water would return to flowing naturally.

The water has returned to a normal flow rate. The army corps of engineers on site this weekend, along with other state and local officials, and according to the mayor, the consensus from all is that no action be taken.

“So the normal flow rate of the river is currently going through there," said Eric Dudley, Westbrook City engineer. "Right now where the landslide occurred there’s three district channels: one in the middle of the river and one on each side the northerly side and the southerly side.”

The city council planned to consider extending the mayor’s state of emergency at a meeting tonight, but since flooding is no longer a threat, that has been cancelled.

