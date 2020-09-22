Advertisement

Census deadline approaching, officials remind Mainers to partake

There are only a few days remaining to take part in the 2020 Census.
There are only a few days remaining to take part in the 2020 Census.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - There are only a few days remaining to take part in the 2020 Census.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, Chair of the Complete Count Committee, says though the census began in March, efforts to collect data slowed due to the pandemic.

By summer, enumerators were again going door-to-door.

He says money for many federal programs, including highways and health care, are distributed to the states based on population numbers.

“You have the real risk that certain segments of the population could be undercounted, like children, for example,” said Dunlap. “Sometimes people don’t always think to include a newborn baby in their census figure, or elderly. People who live in a nursing home may not be counted for some reason. So the effort has been redoubled to make sure that we have an accurate count of every population center, every town, every plantation, every city, that you can actually get our fair share of the tax money that we pay.”

Funding for education, health care, transportation and other infrastructure projects is determined based on census data.

Information will also be used next year for re-districing.

The Legislature will be redrawing its two Congressional districts, 151 House districts, and 35 Senate districts, as well as all the county commission seats.

Dunlap says the more accurate the information is, the more representative our government can be.

The deadline to take part in the 2020 census is September 30th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City officials in Westbrook say “No action is needed” after landslide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials considered extending the state of emergency, but decided no action will be needed.

News

Local farm stands navigate dry summer, pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The farm stand is a pretty basic business you'll find anywhere around the state.

News

Jack Pine Project connects artists through pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Connects professional artists and UMaine faculty with Mainers for free workshops that include a wide variety of arts.

News

University of Maine working to get students to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Latest News

News

United Way of Eastern Maine working for Piscataquis County’s youngest children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The United Way of Eastern Maine is working to to help ensure children under the age of 5 in Piscataquis County receive a healthy start.

News

Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year.

News

Stephen King celebrates 73rd birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Mainer often called the King of Horror is celebrating a birthday today. Stephen King turns 73.

Healthy Living

Ticks diminished in summer, still a threat this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
“As we’ve seen this year and in years past, weather conditions can really play a significant role in activity.”

News

Work sparks fire that burns more than a dozen vehicles in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The chief says 17 vehicles burned. Maine Forest Rangers and the Maine Warden Service assisted at the scene

News

152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture.