Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 at Sanford High School increase to 12

District believes those affected contracted virus outside of school
Sanford High School
Sanford High School(WABI)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW)

The Sanford School Department says 12 people associated with Sanford High and the technical center have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, the department says four of the positive cases have not been in school at all this year.

The first positive case at Sanford High was announced Friday.

Sanford High and the Sanford Regional Technical Center have been on all-remote learning since Monday.

The department says that was a helpful first step. It says the investigation has found those who contracted the virus did so outside of school.

The department writes that it is now working on a section of its website that will offer updates on the number of positive cases within the Sanford School Department.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Beth Wright Walk for Life celebrating milestone

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center IS hosting its annual Walk for Life, both face to face and remotely.

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

Healthy Living

Ticks diminished in summer, still a threat this fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
“As we’ve seen this year and in years past, weather conditions can really play a significant role in activity.”

Healthy Living

Virtual event on PTSD awareness

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The event will feature a speaker from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a guided meditation.

Local

Festival of Lights parade in Bangor canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The Bangor Rotary is looking for alternate ways to light up the city for the season