Cases of COVID-19 at Sanford High School increase to 12

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW)

The Sanford School Department says 12 people associated with Sanford High and the technical center have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, the department says four of the positive cases have not been in school at all this year.

The first positive case at Sanford High was announced Friday.

Sanford High and the Sanford Regional Technical Center have been on all-remote learning since Monday.

The department says that was a helpful first step. It says the investigation has found those who contracted the virus did so outside of school.

The department writes that it is now working on a section of its website that will offer updates on the number of positive cases within the Sanford School Department.

