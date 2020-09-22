Advertisement

Beth Wright Walk for Life celebrating milestone

Ellsworth cancer resource center recognizing two decades of annual fundraising event
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - The annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life IS taking place this year despite the pandemic.

This is a milestone year for the walk, marking 20 years.

It’s this Saturday, September 26h, at the Addison Town Hall. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Walkers will have to follow Maine CDC mandates when it comes to COVID-19.

Additionally, walkers can participate in a remote walk to be done on your own time and in your choice of locations.

Registration for that is still open.

For more information, log onto Beth C. Wright Cancer Center..

