Beth Wright Walk for Life celebrating milestone

Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - The annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life IS taking place this year despite the pandemic.

This is a milestone year for the walk, marking 20 years.

It’s this Saturday, September 26h, at the Addison Town Hall. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Walkers will have to follow Maine CDC mandates when it comes to COVID-19.

Additionally, walkers can participate in a remote walk to be done on your own time and in your choice of locations.

Registration for that is still open.

For more information, log onto Beth C. Wright Cancer Center..

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.