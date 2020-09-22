Advertisement

Battle over Penobscot River ownership returns to federal court

The state of Maine claims the tribe's authority and fishing rights are limited to the islands.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Lawyers for the Penobscot Nation and the federal government were in federal court Tuesday arguing that all of the Penobscot River is part of the tribe’s reservation.

The state of Maine claims the tribe’s authority and fishing rights are limited to the islands.

“This is the only place that the settlement act gives the nation the right to exercise it’s core sustenance fishing right," said Pratik Shah, an attorney representing Penobscot Nation. "The only place it can exercise that is in the reservation and it is undisputed that the only place in the reservation where you can fish, is in the waters of the main stem.”

The First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston agreed to rehear a 2017 ruling that the reservation includes the islands but not the water in the main stem.

This came after the tribe and the federal government sued Maine in 2012 over the state’s claims regarding hunting and fishing in the river.

“The nation needed to preserve the right to fish and to hunt and trap in the waters of the main stem," said Mary Gabrielle Sprague, an attorney representing the United States. "It was a critical component of their sustenance and it’s a critical component of their idea as Penobscot Indians.”

The federal government says the reservation was set aside in two treaties dating back to 1796 and 1818 to include all of the river.

But the state of Maine claims settlement acts from 1980 define the Reservation as the islands and nothing more.

“The upland owners in 1980, many of them held title to the bed of the Penobscot River," said Kimberly Patwardhan, an attorney with the state of Maine. "It’s undisputed that leading into the settlement act that the tribe had not exercised sovereign control over the Penobscot river for many many years.”

After Tuesday, the court will take the case under advisement and make a decision as soon as possible

